David rings in Mardi Gras season with savory Seafood Jambalaya

Let the good times roll...Mardi Gras season is here! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you the perfect Mardi Gras dish! David and Raheel Ramzanali (Host and Digital Media Manager for ESPN Houston) are cooking up Seafood Jambalaya with Andouille Sausage made in 3 simple steps, using great Goya Foods products. The recipe is simple, savory and sure to get you into the Mardi Gras spirit!
This Week's Recipe: Seafood Jambalya
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. Goya Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 6 oz. Andouille Sausage, cut into 1/4" slices
- 1/2 medium green bell pepper, finely chopped (about 1/2 cup)
- 1/2 medium yellow onion, finely chopped (about 1/2 cup)
- 2 stalks celery, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
- 1 tbsp. Goya Minced Garlic, or 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp. chili powder
- 1/4 tsp. hot pepper flakes
- 6 oz. medium shrimp (about 12 pieces), peeled and deveined
- 4 oz. sea scallops
- 2 tbsp. Goya Tomato Sauce
- 1 box (8 oz.) Goya Yellow Rice
Instructions
Step 1: Heat oil in 12" skillet over medium-high heat. Add sausage. Cook until golden brown on all sides, about 3 minutes. Transfer sausage to a plate. Add peppers, onions, celery, garlic, chili powder and hot pepper flakes to the same skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until onions are soft and translucent, about 5 minutes more.
Step 2: Stir shrimp, scallops until they become opaque (about 2 minutes). Add tomato sauce and reserved sausage into the skillet until combined. Add contents of yellow rice packet mix and 2 cups water to skillet; stir to combine. Bring liquid to boil. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer; covered, until rice is tender and water is absorbed about 25 minutes.
Step 3: Remove skillet from heat. Gently stir jambalaya to combine. Serve warm.
