Don't miss Chelsey's Strawberry Shortcake Puff Recipe

We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you an easy treat that is perfect for your "stay at home date" or your virtual party! Chelsey is in the Goya kitchen whipping up Strawberry Shortcake Puffs using great GOYA products!

This Week's Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Puffs


Ingredients

- 1 packet (11.6 oz.) Goya Tapas Hojaldradas - Puff Pastry Dough - for turnovers, thawed
- 1lb.strawberries, sliced
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tbsp. Goya Lemon Juice
- 1 cup 35% heavy cream
- cup icing sugar (approx.), sifted
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract

Instructions

1: Preheat oven to 425F. Using 2-inch round cutter, cut out 2 circles from each puff pastry dough round. Arrange on parchment paper-lined baking sheet; bake for 7 to 9 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool completely on rack.

2: Meanwhile, toss together strawberries, sugar and lemon juice; let stand for 15 minutes.
Just before serving, whip cream until stiff peaks form. Beat in icing sugar and vanilla.

3: Top half of the pastry rounds with strawberries and whipped cream; cap with remaining pastry rounds. Dust with icing sugar.

Note: Substitute a splash of brandy or orange liqueur for lemon juice if desired.

