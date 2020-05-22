Happy Memorial Day! Cook up Chelsey's Grilled Chorizo Kabobs recipe!

Make your Memorial Day sizzle! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring delicious recipes when your firing up the grill! Try Chelsey's grilled chorizo kabobs! They're simple and delicious.
This Week's Recipe: Grilled Chorizo Kabobs
Ingredients
For the sauce:
- 1 cup Goya Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 tsp. Goya Minced Garlic (or 2 fresh garlic cloves, finely chopped)
- 1 tsp. Paprika
- 2 tsp. finely chopped fresh parsley
- Goya Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper, to taste
For the Skewers:
- 1 bell pepper, cut into 1" squares
- 1 package (7 oz.)
- Goya Chorizo, cut into " rounds
- 1 onion, cut into 1" squares
- 8 grape tomatoes
Instructions
For the Sauce:
- Heat oil in small skillet over medium heat until warm; add garlic and paprika to oil. Cook until garlic is light golden brown and fragrant, about 30 seconds. Transfer sauce to bowl to cool. Stir in parsley and adobo; set aside.
For the Skewers:
- Alternately thread peppers, chorizo and onions among 8 skewers, beginning and ending with pepper. Add grape tomato to bottom of each skewer.
- Heat grill to medium heat. Add skewers to hot, greased grill grates. Cook, turning skewers occasionally, until vegetables are tender and chorizo is well browned, about 5 minutes. Transfer skewers to platter; drizzle with reserved sauce.
