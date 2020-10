Chelsey's gruesome Halloween bloody punch recipe is perfect for all guests

This Week's Recipe: Blood Punch

Boo! Get ready for Halloween with this delicious beverage that the kids will love! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you an easy recipe for spooky Blood Punch. Chelsey Hernandez gives us the rundown on how to make this drink that's sure to get you in the Halloween spirit!3 Cups Goya Whole Strawberries , thawed1 cup Goya Lime Pulp , thawed Goya Lemon Lime Soda1 Cup raisins1 Cup blueberries1 - Place the thawed strawberries in a large bowl. Mash them with a fork to ensure no large chunks.2 - In a punch bowl or pitcher, combine mashed strawberries, lime pulp and soda. Mix well.3 - Add blueberries and raisins. They will float and look like bugs in the punch.Mention @abc13houston or @goyafoods on Facebook or Instagram!Join the cooking party by using the tag #GoyaCooking.