Chelsey's gruesome Halloween bloody punch recipe is perfect for all guests

Boo! Get ready for Halloween with this delicious beverage that the kids will love! We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you an easy recipe for spooky Blood Punch. Chelsey Hernandez gives us the rundown on how to make this drink that's sure to get you in the Halloween spirit!
This Week's Recipe: Blood Punch
Ingredients
3 Cups Goya Whole Strawberries, thawed
1 cup Goya Lime Pulp, thawed
2 Goya Lemon Lime Soda
1 Cup raisins
1 Cup blueberries
Instructions
1 - Place the thawed strawberries in a large bowl. Mash them with a fork to ensure no large chunks.
2 - In a punch bowl or pitcher, combine mashed strawberries, lime pulp and soda. Mix well.
3 - Add blueberries and raisins. They will float and look like bugs in the punch.
