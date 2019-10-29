Reality star reports gun was stolen during vehicle break-in at NRG

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- TV personality and CEO of Texas-based Austin Speed Shop, Jesse James is asking for your help in finding a gun that was reportedly stolen in Houston.

James shared the incident with his followers on Instagram, where he claims that his Nomad10 was taken out of his truck.

"Some (expletive) busted the window in my truck last night and stole my Nomad10," he wrote.

James added that the incident happened Sunday night outside of NRG Stadium. He also commented on Twitter that his gun was locked in a rack and four trucks were broken into in the same lot he was in that night.



The popular motorcycle builder was married to award-winning actress Sandra Bullock for five years before their split in 2010.

ABC13 has reached out to authorities for more details on the incident.
