Reality star reports gun was stolen during vehicle break-in at NRG

James shared the incident with his followers on Instagram, where he claims that his Nomad10 was taken out of his truck.
"Some (expletive) busted the window in my truck last night and stole my Nomad10," he wrote.
James added that the incident happened Sunday night outside of NRG Stadium. He also commented on Twitter that his gun was locked in a rack and four trucks were broken into in the same lot he was in that night.
Wasn’t out in the open. Locked in a rack. Broke into 4 trucks same lot— jesse james (@popeofwelding) October 29, 2019
The popular motorcycle builder was married to award-winning actress Sandra Bullock for five years before their split in 2010.
ABC13 has reached out to authorities for more details on the incident.