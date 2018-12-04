What's the cheapest rental available in the Heights, right now?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in the Heights look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Heights via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1523 Heights Blvd., #11
Listed at $795/month, this 466-square-foot studio living space, located at 1523 Heights Blvd., #11, is 20.5 percent less than the $1,000/month median rent for a studio in the Heights.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, storage and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
1201 Heights Blvd.
Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1201 Heights Blvd., listed at $950/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops and ample natural light. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. The building offers assigned parking. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
911 Byrne St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 911 Byrne St., is listed for $995/month for its 625 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a breakfast bar and tiled flooring. The building has assigned parking and laundry facilities. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
404 Oxford St.
Listed at $1,149/month, this 682-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 404 Oxford St.
The building features assigned parking, an elevator, a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect high ceilings, air conditioning, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
2200 Taylor St.
And finally, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2200 Taylor St. It's being listed for $1,200/month.
Apartment amenities include both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool, a roof deck, a fitness center and concierge service.
