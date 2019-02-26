What's the cheapest rental available in Montrose, right now?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Montrose look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Montrose via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4207 Mt Vernon St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 4207 Mt Vernon St., is listed for $895/month for its 630 square feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
1818 Marshall St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1818 Marshall St., which, at 580 square feet, is going for $995/month.
Building amenities include garage parking. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(See the full listing here.)
309 Stratford St.
Listed at $1,000/month, this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 309 Stratford St.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
(Here's the listing.)
516 W. Gray St.
Over at 516 W. Gray St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, going for $1,075/month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(View the listing here.)
213 Stratford St.
Finally, listed at $1,095/month, this studio is located at 213 Stratford St.
The apartment offers in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. Good news for pet owners: dogs and cats are welcome in this apartment. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
