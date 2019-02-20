What's the cheapest rental available in Macgregor, right now?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,362, compared to a $1,217 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Macgregor, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3560 Dixie Drive, #1529
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3560 Dixie Drive, #1529, is listed for $959/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
2380 S. MacGregor Way, #2487
Here's an apartment at 2380 S. MacGregor Way, #2487, which is going for $1,075/month.
The apartment comes with carpeting, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. Pets are not allowed here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
2915 Old Spanish Trail
Then there's this 680-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2915 Old Spanish Trail, listed at $1,130/month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building features assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
4306 Hermann Park Court
Listed at $1,130/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 4306 Hermann Park Court.
Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. In the unit, expect high ceilings, air conditioning, a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
2803 Old Spanish Trail
Finally, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 2803 Old Spanish Trail, is listed for $1,166/month for its 672 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The building features assigned parking, . Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee
