What's the cheapest rental available in Houston, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
470 Maxey Road, #5164
Listed at $535/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 470 Maxey Road, #5164, in Northshore , is 56.1 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Houston, which is currently estimated at around $1,218/month.
The complex boasts a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a fireplace. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
8430 Holiday Lane, #A
Then there's this 250-square-foot space at 8430 Holiday Lane, #A, in Greater Hobby Area, listed at $575/month.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning and ceiling fans. The building offers garage parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
503 El Dorado Blvd., #5160
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 503 El Dorado Blvd., #5160, in Clear Lake, which is going for $595/month.
The complex offers amenities like outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the apartment, anticipate air conditioning, carpeting and a ceiling fan. Pets are not allowed here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.
2051 Santa Rosa St., #B
Over at 2051 Santa Rosa St., #B, in Lawndale / Wayside, there's this 600-square-foot studio abode, going for $600/month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4910 Saxon Drive
To round things out, there's this 675-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 4910 Saxon Drive in Central Northwest. It's also being listed for $600/month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
