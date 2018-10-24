REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Houston, right now?

2101 Hayes Road. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Houston are hovering around $1,238. But how does the low-end pricing on a Houston rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1303 Gears Road, #1487




Listed at $500/month, this studio apartment, located at 1303 Gears Road, #1487, in Greater Greenspoint , is 52.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Houston, which is currently estimated at around $1,050/month.

In the apartment, you'll find carpeted flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The complex boasts amenities like a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2101 Hayes Road, #6669




Here's a studio apartment at 2101 Hayes Road, #6669, in Briarforest Area, which is going for $525/month.

The apartment offers hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The complex has outdoor space, a swimming pool and a clubhouse. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

470 Maxey Road, #5164




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 470 Maxey Road, #5164, in Northshore, listed at $535/month.

Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, air conditioning, a fireplace, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The complex provides a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the listing here.)
