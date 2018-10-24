What's the cheapest rental available in Houston, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1303 Gears Road, #1487
Listed at $500/month, this studio apartment, located at 1303 Gears Road, #1487, in Greater Greenspoint , is 52.4 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Houston, which is currently estimated at around $1,050/month.
In the apartment, you'll find carpeted flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The complex boasts amenities like a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
2101 Hayes Road, #6669
Here's a studio apartment at 2101 Hayes Road, #6669, in Briarforest Area, which is going for $525/month.
The apartment offers hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The complex has outdoor space, a swimming pool and a clubhouse. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
470 Maxey Road, #5164
Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 470 Maxey Road, #5164, in Northshore, listed at $535/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, air conditioning, a fireplace, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The complex provides a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
