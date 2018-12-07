What's the cheapest rental available in Downtown, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Downtown rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1401 St. Joseph Parkway
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 1401 St. Joseph Parkway, is listed for $1,205/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building features assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental
307 Travis St., #5
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 307 Travis St., #5, which is going for $1,276/month.
The building offers assigned garage parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, high ceilings, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
419 Travis St., #21
Over at 419 Travis St., #21, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, also going for $1,276/month.
In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. The building features assigned garage parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space, on-site laundry and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
1010 Prairie St., #26
To wrap things up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1010 Prairie St., #26. It's being listed for $1,321/month.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar. Amenities offered in the building include assigned garage parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space, on-site laundry and an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
