REAL ESTATE

What will $900 rent you in Houston, right now? | Hoodline

9025 Carousel Lane. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Houston if you've got $900/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

9025 Carousel Lane, #Unit 1/2 (Spring Branch Central)






First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 9025 Carousel Lane, #Unit 1/2. It's also listed for $900/month for its 650 square feet of space.

The building features outdoor space and assigned parking. In the apartment, expect a dishwasher, tile flooring, wooden cabinetry and a patio. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2872 Briargrove Drive (Mid West)






Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2872 Briargrove Drive that's also going for $900/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

4807 Merwin St., #3 (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)






Listed at $900/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 4807 Merwin St., #3.

Inside the apartment, expect air conditioning, carpeting, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

6633 W. Airport Blvd., #1208 (Brays Oaks)






Finally, check out this 1,029-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's located at 6633 W. Airport Blvd., #1208. It's listed for $895/month.

In the unit, you'll have in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony, air conditioning, tiled flooring, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry.

The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHouston
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in Houston, explored | Hoodline
Renting in Mid West: What will $800 get you? | Hoodline
Inside Houston's most expensive apartments | Hoodline
Renting in Houston: What will $1,000 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
WATCH: Michael Cohen speaks exclusively on 'GMA'
Boykins pitches trash fee to pay for firefighters' raises
Loose spool involved in crash near Beltway North
Foster family chosen for Gallery Furniture's Christmas giveaway
7-year-old immigrant girl dies after Border Patrol arrest
TIMELINE: Houston drivers dodge 5 loose spools on freeways
Shoppers on edge after robberies near busy H-E-B store
Tiny Chihuahua hailed hero after scaring off would-be burglar
Show More
Tensions erupt before vote on future of failing HISD schools
FOUL FOOD? Health code violations of Houston stadiums
Authorities: Bomb threats across US appear to be hoax
7 Houston doctors on mission to save refugees in Bangladesh
Join the holiday fun with free caroling, snow and Santa selfies
More News