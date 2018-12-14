What will $900 rent you in Houston, right now? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Houston if you've got $900/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
9025 Carousel Lane, #Unit 1/2 (Spring Branch Central)
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 9025 Carousel Lane, #Unit 1/2. It's also listed for $900/month for its 650 square feet of space.
The building features outdoor space and assigned parking. In the apartment, expect a dishwasher, tile flooring, wooden cabinetry and a patio. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
2872 Briargrove Drive (Mid West)
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2872 Briargrove Drive that's also going for $900/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a balcony and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4807 Merwin St., #3 (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)
Listed at $900/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 4807 Merwin St., #3.
Inside the apartment, expect air conditioning, carpeting, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
6633 W. Airport Blvd., #1208 (Brays Oaks)
Finally, check out this 1,029-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's located at 6633 W. Airport Blvd., #1208. It's listed for $895/month.
In the unit, you'll have in-unit laundry, a fireplace, a balcony, air conditioning, tiled flooring, a breakfast bar, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry.
The building has outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
