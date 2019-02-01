What will $2,700 rent you in Houston, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Houston if you've got a budget of $2,700/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2200 Willowick Road (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)
Listed at $2,700/month, this 1,025-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2200 Willowick Road.
Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, concrete flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
Westheimer Road (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Westheimer Road. It's listed for $2,675/month for its 1,300 square feet of space.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, a lounge and a business center. In the unit, there's hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.
5280 Caroline St. (Museum Park)
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5280 Caroline St. that's going for $2,671/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
