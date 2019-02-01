REAL ESTATE

What will $2,700 rent you in Houston, right now?

5280 Caroline Street. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in Houston if you've got a budget of $2,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2200 Willowick Road (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)






Listed at $2,700/month, this 1,025-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2200 Willowick Road.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, concrete flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Westheimer Road (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at Westheimer Road. It's listed for $2,675/month for its 1,300 square feet of space.

The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, a lounge and a business center. In the unit, there's hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

5280 Caroline St. (Museum Park)






Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5280 Caroline St. that's going for $2,671/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
