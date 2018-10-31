What will $2,200 rent you in Houston, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Houston if you've got a budget of $2,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
777 Preston St. (Downtown)
Listed at $2,149/month, this 816-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 777 Preston St.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned garage parking and a swimming pool. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2929 Westheimer Road (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom over at 2929 Westheimer Road. It's listed for $2,147/month for its 1,006 square feet of space.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. The building boasts amenities like a business center, an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking and extra storage space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome, though restrictions and additional fees apply.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
9789 Katy Freeway, #1418 (Memorial)
Here's a 942-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 9789 Katy Freeway, #1418 that's going for $2,120/month.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, a lounge, a business center and concierge service. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)