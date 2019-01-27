What will $2,100 rent you in Houston, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $2,100/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1111 Rusk St. (Downtown)
Listed at $2,095/month, this 730-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1111 Rusk St.
The building offers amenities like a business center, concierge service, a door person, a fitness center, a lounge, extra storage space and a swimming pool. In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and recessed lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
1520 N. Memorial Way (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 1520 N. Memorial Way. It's listed for $2,057/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, storage space, a lounge and a door person. In the furnished apartment, there's both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1901 Post Oak Blvd., #4406 (Greater Uptown)
Finally, here's a 965-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1901 Post Oak Blvd., #4406, that's going for $2,050/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
