What will $1,900 rent you in Houston, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Houston if you've got a budget of $1,900/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Louisiana St. (Downtown)
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft situated at Louisiana St. It's listed for $1,900/month for its 1,000 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, an elevator, on-site management, a door person and a lounge. In the unit, there's hardwood flooring, air conditioning, central heating, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Texas Ave. (Downtown)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Texas Ave. that's also going for $1,900/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and exposed brick. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, an elevator and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
McKee Street (Downtown)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft that's located at McKee Street. It's listed for $1,900/month.
In the building, you'll get a business center, a door person, an elevator, a lounge and secured entry. The apartment offers hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a woodbeam ceiling. Hairball alert: cats are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
3030 Post Oak Blvd., #308 (Greater Uptown)
Located at 3030 Post Oak Blvd., #308, here's a 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,900/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and concierge service. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
Lawerence (The Heights)
Finally, listed at $1,890/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Lawerence.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts amenities like a business center, a fitness center, on-site management and a lounge. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
