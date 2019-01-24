What will $1,800 rent you in Houston, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in Houston if you've got $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2016 Main St., #2217 (Midtown)
First up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 2016 Main St., #2217. It's listed for $1,800/month for its 737 square feet of space.
Building amenities include garage parking and storage space. In the condo, there's a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Animals are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.
2727 Travis St. (Midtown)
Next, check out this 621-square-foot studio that's located at 2727 Travis St.. It's listed for $1,759/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, a balcony, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. The building offers an elevator, a fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Westheimer (Greater Uptown)
Located at Westheimer, here's a 655-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,750/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, carpeting, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building has a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, a lounge and a business center. Animals are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
2303 Mid Lane (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)
Listed at $1,749/month, this 787-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2303 Mid Lane.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building provides amenities like a business center, a fitness center and a lounge. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
99 N. Post Oak Lane (Greater Uptown)
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 99 N. Post Oak Lane that's going for $1,712/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a door person and a lounge. In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning, central heating and a ceiling fan. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
