What will $1,600 rent you in Houston, right now?

1198 Pease St. (Downtown)
Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1198 Pease St.
In the unit, anticipate a ceiling, concrete flooring and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
12431 Pinerock Lane (Memorial)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 12431 Pinerock Lane. It's listed for $1,592/month.
In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
759 Thistlewood Drive (Memorial)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 759 Thistlewood Drive that's going for $1,575/month.
Building amenities include garage parking. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
4258 Memorial Drive (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse that's located at 4258 Memorial Drive. It's listed for $1,575/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
145 Heights Blvd. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Finally, located at 145 Heights Blvd., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,559/month.
In the furnished unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
