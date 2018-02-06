What Will $1,600 Rent You In Houston, Right Now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Houston with a budget of $1,600 / month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
2400 McCue Rd., #113 (Greater Uptown)
Listed at $1,600 / month, this 761-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2400 McCue Rd. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space.
In the unit, look for high ceilings, a dishwasher, air conditioning and a balcony. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1699 Hermann Dr. (Medical Center Area)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1699 Hermann Dr. (at Caroline St. & Hermann Dr.). It's listed for $1,599 / month for its 728-square-feet of space. Building amenities include concierge service, bike storage, a swimming pool, outdoor space, a residents lounge and a fitness center.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
2111 Westheimer Rd. (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)
Here's a 629-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2111 Westheimer Rd. (at Westheimer Rd. & Shepherd Dr.), which is going for $1,580 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, a residents lounge and a business center.
Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
5925 Almeda Rd., #2421 (Macgregor)
Next, check out this 761-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 5925 Almeda Rd. It's listed for $1,579 / month. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and a movie room.
In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2701 Westheimer Rd. (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)
Listed at $1,550 / month, this 1,188-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2701 Westheimer Rd. In the condo, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, air conditioning, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry; Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
2801 Waterwall Driver, #75A (Greater Uptown)
Here's a 716-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2801 Waterwall Driver, which is going for $1,545 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and a business center.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
---
