What Will $1,600 Rent You In Houston, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Houston?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Houston with a budget of $1,600 / month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.

2400 McCue Rd., #113 (Greater Uptown)




Listed at $1,600 / month, this 761-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2400 McCue Rd. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space.

In the unit, look for high ceilings, a dishwasher, air conditioning and a balcony. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1699 Hermann Dr. (Medical Center Area)




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 1699 Hermann Dr. (at Caroline St. & Hermann Dr.). It's listed for $1,599 / month for its 728-square-feet of space. Building amenities include concierge service, bike storage, a swimming pool, outdoor space, a residents lounge and a fitness center.

In the unit, look for hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2111 Westheimer Rd. (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)



Here's a 629-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2111 Westheimer Rd. (at Westheimer Rd. & Shepherd Dr.), which is going for $1,580 / month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry, on-site management, a residents lounge and a business center.

Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the full listing here.)

5925 Almeda Rd., #2421 (Macgregor)




Next, check out this 761-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 5925 Almeda Rd. It's listed for $1,579 / month. The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center and a movie room.

In the apartment, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2701 Westheimer Rd. (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)



Listed at $1,550 / month, this 1,188-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 2701 Westheimer Rd. In the condo, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, air conditioning, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry; Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

2801 Waterwall Driver, #75A (Greater Uptown)




Here's a 716-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 2801 Waterwall Driver, which is going for $1,545 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and a business center.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Take a look at the full listing here.)
