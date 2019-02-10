What will $1,500 rent you in Houston, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in Houston if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
11711 Memorial Drive, #53 (Memorial)
Here's a 1,120-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 11711 Memorial Drive, #53, that's going for $1,499/month.
In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, a fireplace, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building features assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
3100 Smith St. (Midtown)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 3100 Smith St. It's also listed for $1,499/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.
2119 Westheimer Road (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)
Located at 2119 Westheimer Road, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,487/month.
In the furnished unit, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a door person and a lounge. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
611 Shepherd Drive (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at 611 Shepherd Drive. It's listed for $1,480/month.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2050 N. Loop West, #203 (Central Northwest)
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2050 N. Loop West, #203, that's going for $1,479/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and extra storage space. In the apartment, there are high ceilings, a dishwasher, a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
