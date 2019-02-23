What will $1,400 rent you in Downtown Houston, right now?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Downtown is currently hovering around $1,600.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,400 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
La Branch and Leeland streets
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at La Branch and Leeland streets. It's listed for $1,390/month.
In the unit, there's in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Pease and Jackson streets
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Pease and Jackson streets that's also going for $1,390/month.
The unit offers in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
1801 Main St.
Next, check out this 616-square-foot studio that's located at 1801 Main St. It's listed for $1,384/month.
In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building features assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Bell and Travis streets
Finally, listed at $1,366/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Bell and Travis streets.
In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
