What will $1,300 rent you in Montrose, right now?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Neartown - Montrose is currently hovering around $1,289.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,300 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3600 Montrose Blvd.
Listed at $1,289/month, this 720-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3600 Montrose Blvd..
In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and a balcony. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and an elevator. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
510 Lovett Blvd.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 510 Lovett Blvd. It's also listed for $1,289/month for its 700 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, there are a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the complete listing here.)
1909 Brun St.
Next, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 1909 Brun St. It's listed for $1,289/month.
In the unit, you'll have a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
606 Marshall St.
Located at 606 Marshall St., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,289/month.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, a balcony, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and an elevator. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
Kipling Street, #317
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at Kipling Street, #317. It's listed for $1,250/month for its 720 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the furnished condo, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.