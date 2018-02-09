REAL ESTATE

What Will $1,300 Rent You In Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, Right Now?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this Houston neighborhood if you've got $1,300 / month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings.

4723 W Alabama St., #2311




Listed at $1,295 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 4723 W Alabama St. In the unit, you can expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, assigned parking and outdoor space. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

2031 Westcreek Ln., #7871




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 2031 Westcreek Ln. It's listed for $1,250 / month. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and plenty of closet space.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, a residents lounge and outdoor space. Sadly, pets aren't permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4569 River Oaks Blvd.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4569 River Oaks Blvd., which is going for $1,200 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, granite countertops and a balcony.

The building offers garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator and a fitness center. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

