What will $1,000 rent you in Westchase, right now?

2921 Briarpark Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Westchase?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Westchase is currently hovering around $932.

So, what might you expect to find if you're on a budget of $1,000 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

10777 Richmond Ave., #8154






Listed at $945/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 10777 Richmond Ave., #8154.

The apartment comes with air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. The complex offers a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

2921 Briarpark Drive, #6639






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2921 Briarpark Drive, #6639. It's listed for $937/month.

The building boasts amenities like a swimming pool, a lounge, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, a balcony, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2777 Woodland Park Drive, #2265






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2777 Woodland Park Drive, #2265, that's going for $932/month.

In the apartment, expect a fireplace, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. The building offers a lounge and a fitness center. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2727 Elmside Drive, #2855






Finally, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2727 Elmside Drive, #2855. It's listed for $920/month.

The apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and high ceilings. The building boasts a swimming pool, a lounge and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
