What will $1,000 rent you in Houston, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Houston with a budget of $1,000/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
12141 Katy Freeway (Memorial)
Listed at $1,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 12141 Katy Freeway.
The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. In the apartment, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
1300 N. Post Oak Road, #4454 (Spring Branch East)
Here's a studio apartment at 1300 N. Post Oak Road, #4454, that's also going for $1,000/month.
The apartment comes with air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. The building has a swimming pool and a lounge. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
7600 Burgoyne Road, #230 (Mid West)
Located at 7600 Burgoyne Road, #230, here's a 510-square-foot studio condo that's listed for $1,000/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the furnished studio, you'll find air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a breakfast bar, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
14129 Memorial Drive (Memorial)
Listed at $999/month, this 712-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 14129 Memorial Drive.
In the condo, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
925 Bunker Hill Road (Memorial)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 925 Bunker Hill Road. It's also listed for $999/month for its 644 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and a business center. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
