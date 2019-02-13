What does $900 rent you in Houston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Houston if you've got a budget of $900/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
3323 McCue Road, #2116 (Greater Uptown)
Located at 3323 McCue Road, #2116, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $900/month.
The apartment offers hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and air conditioning. The building has a lounge and business center. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
6030 Winsome Lane, #2034 (Mid West)
Also listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6030 Winsome Lane, #2034.
The building provides assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate carpeting, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2120 El Paseo St., #2303 (Astrodome Area)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 2120 El Paseo St., #2303. It's listed for $900/month for its 588 square feet of space.
The building has assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a fireplace, air conditioning and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
9025 Carousel Lane, #Unit 1/2 (Spring Branch Central)
Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 9025 Carousel Lane, #Unit 1/2, that's going for $900/month.
The building has outdoor space and assigned parking. In the unit, there are a dishwasher and tiled floors. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
722 International Blvd., #1544 (Greater Uptown)
Finally, check out this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 722 International Blvd., #1544. It's listed for $900/month.
In the unit, you'll have a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
