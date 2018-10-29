What does $800 rent you in Houston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Houston if you've got $800/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4807 Merwin St., #4 (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)
First, check out this 450-square-foot studio condo that's located at 4807 Merwin St., #4. It's listed for $800/month.
The building boasts garage parking. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
6505 Westheimer Road (Mid West)
Listed at $799/month, this 702-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 6505 Westheimer Road.
In the apartment, you can anticipate carpeted floors, in-unit laundry, a patio, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building features outdoor space and a swimming pool. Cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
9555 Crofton St., #2815 (East Little York / Homestead)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 9555 Crofton St., #2815. It's listed for $798/month.
The complex provides a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.
8414 La Porte Road (Harrisburg / Manchester)
Here's a 498-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8414 La Porte Road that's going for $795/month.
The apartment offers hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
1522 Yale St., #21 (The Heights)
Finally, check out this 390-square-foot studio unit that's located at 1522 Yale St., #21. It's also listed for $795/month.
The building offers on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
