What does $1,700 rent you in Houston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Houston with a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
705 Main St., #302 (Downtown)
First, here's a 1,072-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 705 Main St., #302 that's going for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, on-site management and a lounge. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
6551 Westcott St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's located at 6551 Westcott St. It's also listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you'll find a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
2400 Mid Lane (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)
Located at 2400 Mid Lane, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The building offers assigned garage parking, an elevator and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
3131 Memorial Drive (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3131 Memorial Drive that's going for $1,688/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and storage space. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2302 White Oak Drive (The Heights)
Finally, located at 2302 White Oak Drive, here's a 666-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,675/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building features assigned garage parking, an elevator and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
