What does $1,700 rent you in Houston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Houston if you've got a budget of $1,700/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4727 W. Alabama, #111 (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)
First up, check out this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 4727 W. Alabama, #111. It's listed for $1,700/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
2400 Mid Lane (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)
Located at 2400 Mid Lane, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's also listed for $1,700/month.
In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include assigned garage parking, an elevator and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
Westcreek Lane (Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area)
Listed at $1,699/month, this 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Westcreek Lane.
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a business center, concierge service, an elevator, a fitness center, on-site management, a lounge, a roof deck, secured entry and a swimming pool. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
2323 Polk St. (Downtown)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 2323 Polk St. It's listed for $1,695/month.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. In the unit, there's a dishwasher, high ceilings, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and cement flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
West Alabama (Neartown - Montrose)
Finally, here's a 755-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at West Alabama that's going for $1,690/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there's air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
