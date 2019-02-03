What does $1,600 rent you in Houston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Houston if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
4258 Memorial Drive (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
First, here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 4258 Memorial Drive that's going for $1,575/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
145 Heights Blvd. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 145 Heights Blvd. It's listed for $1,559/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1475 Texas Ave. (Downtown)
Located at 1475 Texas Ave., here's a 613-square-foot studio that's listed for $1,555/month.
In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building offers concierge service, a fitness center, a lounge, extra storage space and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Montrose and Allen parkways (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Listed at $1,524/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Montrose and Allen parkways.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building has garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
4633 Wild Indigo St., #559 (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 4633 Wild Indigo St., #559. It's listed for $1,510/month for its 702 square feet of space.
In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Animals are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)