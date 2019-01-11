What does $1,500 rent you in Houston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Houston if you're on a budget of $1,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
3505 Sage Road, #1703 (Greater Uptown)
Listed at $1,500/month, this 905-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 3505 Sage Road, #1703.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, high ceiling, a balcony, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
7575 Kirby Drive, #1305 (University Place)
Here's a 1,024-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 7575 Kirby Drive, #1305, that's also going for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and a business center. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.
3400 Montrose Blvd. (Neartown - Montrose)
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 3400 Montrose Blvd.. It's listed for $1,499/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.
11711 Memorial Drive, #53 (Memorial)
Located at 11711 Memorial Drive, #53, here's a 1,120-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,499/month.
In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, a fireplace, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and a dishwasher. The building features assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
3100 Smith St. (Midtown)
Finally, listed at $1,499/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 3100 Smith St.
In the condo, you can expect a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building boasts assigned parking and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
