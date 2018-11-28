What does $1,500 rent you in Houston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Houston if you're on a budget of $1,500/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
5765 Almeda Road (Macgregor)
Listed at $1,500/month, this 676-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5765 Almeda Road.
The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
7575 Kirby Drive, #1305 (University Place)
Here's a 1,024-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 7575 Kirby Drive, #1305, that's also going for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, secured entry and a business center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options.
11711 Memorial Drive, #53 (Memorial)
Next, check out this 1,120-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's located at 11711 Memorial Drive, #53. It's listed for $1,499/month.
In the unit, you'll get in-unit laundry, a fireplace, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and a balcony. The building has assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
3100 Smith St. (Midtown)
Finally, located at 3100 Smith St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's listed for $1,499/month as well.
In the furnished unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring. The building has assigned parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.
