What does $1,300 rent you in Houston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in Houston if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Katy Freeway (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Listed at $1,300/month, this 713-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Katy Freeway.
Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, a business center and a lounge. In the apartment, you'll see air conditioning, carpeting, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
1118 Silber Road (Spring Branch East)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1118 Silber Road. It's also listed for $1,300/month for its 928 square feet of space.
The building has assigned parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, there's air conditioning, carpeting, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has good transit options.
5055 W. University Area, #A (University Place)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5055 W. University Area, #A. It's listed for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
4020 Koehler St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Here's a zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4020 Koehler St. that's going for $1,287/month.
The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
404 Oxford St. (The Heights)
Finally, located at 404 Oxford St., here's a 749-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,279/month.
In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. The building features assigned garage parking, a business center, an elevator, a fitness center and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
