What does $1,300 rent you in Houston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Houston if you're on a budget of $1,300/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
2035 S. Gessner Road (Mid West)
Listed at $1,300/month, this 701-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2035 S. Gessner Road.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a lounge. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, wooden cabinetry, a balcony and a ceiling fan. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
145 Sabine St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom loft situated at 145 Sabine St. It's also listed for $1,300/month for its 740 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a business center. In the unit, there are high ceilings, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and a ceiling fan. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
Katy Freeway (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Here's a 713-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Katy Freeway that's going for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony and a ceiling fan. The building features garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.
2205 W. 11th St. (Lazy Brook / Timbergrove)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2205 W. 11th St. It's listed for $1,300/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a ceiling fan, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a business center, a clubhouse, a dog park, a media room and a game room. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.
622 Studewood St. (The Heights)
Finally, listed at $1,300/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 622 Studewood St.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a ceiling fan. The building offers garage parking, a fitness center and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome on a case-by-case basis.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.
