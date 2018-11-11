REAL ESTATE

What does $1,200 rent you in Memorial, today?

11711 Memorial Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Memorial?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Memorial is currently hovering around $999.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,200 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

11711 Memorial Drive, #681






Listed at $1,150/month, this 622-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 11711 Memorial Drive, #681.

In the condo, you can anticipate high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include swimming pool. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1200 N. Dairy Ashford Road, #328






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1200 N. Dairy Ashford Road, #328. It's listed for $1,123/month for its 599 square feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts a lounge, a fitness center, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

(See the complete listing here.)

625 Brittmoore Road






Lastly, here's an 820-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 625 Brittmoore Road that's going for $1,115/month.

In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineHouston
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,000 rent you in Westchase, right now?
First man-made crystal lagoon in Texas now open to public
Renting in Houston: What will $1,500 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Mid West, Houston
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Carjacking suspect crashes into family SUV during chase
Police: Man shot multiple times in Bombshells parking lot
23 dead in massive wildfire in Northern California: Officials
College student from Houston escapes California wildfire
Woman shot in the head in southwest Houston, police say
Convenience store clerk killed in Spring Branch area, police say
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander announce birth of daughter
Cold and clouds sticking around ahead of a soggy Sunday
Show More
Citizens help police officer arrest man crossing freeway
Clerk charged with hate crimes for chasing customers with knife
VIDEO: Food fight between Clear Brook and Clear Lake students
Houston civil rights activist Ovide Duncantell laid to rest
'Code word' lesson stops would-be kidnapper
More News