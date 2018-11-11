What does $1,200 rent you in Memorial, today?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Memorial is currently hovering around $999.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,200 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
11711 Memorial Drive, #681
Listed at $1,150/month, this 622-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 11711 Memorial Drive, #681.
In the condo, you can anticipate high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include swimming pool. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
1200 N. Dairy Ashford Road, #328
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1200 N. Dairy Ashford Road, #328. It's listed for $1,123/month for its 599 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts a lounge, a fitness center, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
625 Brittmoore Road
Lastly, here's an 820-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 625 Brittmoore Road that's going for $1,115/month.
In the unit, you'll get a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, high ceilings, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
