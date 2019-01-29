What does $1,200 rent you in Houston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Houston if you've got a budget of $1,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2413 Dunlavy St. (Neartown - Montrose)
Listed at $1,200/month, this 810-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2413 Dunlavy St.
The building boasts assigned parking. The unit has both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1011 Studemont St. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 1011 Studemont St. It's also listed for $1,200/month.
In the unit, there are a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, a balcony, hardwood flooring and air conditioning. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
11070 Katy Freeway, #1365 (Spring Branch West)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 11070 Katy Freeway, #1365 that's going for $1,200/month.
In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building offers a swimming pool, assigned parking, outdoor space and a fitness center. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
5313 Palmetto St. (Gulfton)
Listed at $1,195/month, this 1,304-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse is located at 5313 Palmetto St.
In the apartment, you can expect high ceilings, air conditioning, tile flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Building amenities include assigned parking. Animals are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1915 W. Dallas St. (Neartown - Montrose)
Finally, here's a 567-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1915 W. Dallas St. that's going for $1,195/month.
The building has assigned garage parking, an elevator and a swimming pool. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)