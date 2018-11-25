What does $1,200 rent you in Houston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Houston if you're on a budget of $1,200/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1111 Brittmoore Road (Spring Branch West)
First up, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1111 Brittmoore Road that's going for $1,200/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, a lounge and a business center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(See the full listing here.)
6099 Washington Ave. (Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park)
Located at 6099 Washington Ave., here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $1,200/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a balcony, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry, on-site management, a lounge and a business center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
11070 Katy Freeway, #1365 (Spring Branch West)
Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 11070 Katy Freeway, #1365.
The unit offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and high ceilings. In the complex, anticipate a swimming pool and a lounge. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
2910 Milam St. (Midtown)
Here's a 612-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2910 Milam St. that's going for $1,196/month.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, a business center, an elevator, garage parking, on-site management, package service, a lounge, secured entry and storage space. In the apartment, there are high ceilings, a balcony, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property, though restrictions and additional fees apply. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
5313 Palmetto St. (Gulfton)
Finally, check out this 1,304-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse that's located at 5313 Palmetto St. It's listed for $1,195/month.
In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, air conditioning, tiled flooring, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)