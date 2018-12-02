REAL ESTATE

What does $1,000 rent you in Westchase, today?

3100 Walnut Bend Lane. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Westchase?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Westchase is currently hovering around $920.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,000 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

12655 W. Houston Center Blvd.






Listed at $959/month, this 701-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 12655 W. Houston Center Blvd.

In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a balcony. The building has a fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Both cats and dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3100 Walnut Bend Lane





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse situated at 3100 Walnut Bend Lane. It's listed for $950/month for its 1,162 square feet of space.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. In the townhouse, there are high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry a dishwasher and hardwood floors. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

10777 Richmond Ave., #8154






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10777 Richmond Ave., #8154 that's going for $945/month.

The building has a swimming pool and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

2921 Briarpark Drive, #6639






Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2921 Briarpark Drive, #6639. It's listed for $937/month.

In the apartment, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar and a balcony. The complex has a lounge, a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2777 Woodland Park Drive, #2265






Finally, located at 2777 Woodland Park Drive, #2265, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $932/month.

The apartment offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a fireplace. The complex has a lounge, a fitness center and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
