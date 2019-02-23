What does $1,000 rent you in Houston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in Houston if you've got $1,000/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2475 Underwood St., #612 (University Place)
Listed at $1,000/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2475 Underwood St., #612.
The apartment features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
1017 E. 26th St. (The Heights)
Next, there's this studio unit located at 1017 E. 26th St. It's also listed for $1,000/month for its 437 square feet of space.
The building boasts garage parking. In the single-family home, there's air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
2025 Augusta Drive, #605 (Greater Uptown)
Here's an 891-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 2025 Augusta Drive, #605, that's going for $1,000/month.
The building offers a swimming pool, outdoor space and assigned parking. In the unit, you'll find a fireplace, a ceiling fan and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
4315 La Branch St., #4 (Museum Park)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4315 La Branch St., #4, that's going for $995/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. In the unit, there's air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1818 Marshall St. (Neartown - Montrose)
Finally, located at 1818 Marshall St., here's a 580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $995/month as well.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. The apartments boasts air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
