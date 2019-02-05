What does $1,000 rent you in Houston, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Houston if you're on a budget of $1,000/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2025 Augusta Drive, #605 (Greater Uptown)
Listed at $1,000/month, this 891-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 2025 Augusta Drive, #605.
In the apartment, expect air conditioning, tile flooring, a ceiling fan, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a balcony. The complex offers a swimming pool and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
4306 Wilmer St., #1 (Second Ward)
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 4306 Wilmer St., #1 that's also going for $1,000/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan, in-unit laundry and wooden cabinetry. The building features assigned parking, storage space and secured entry. Animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $45 application fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
4315 La Branch St., #4 (Museum Park)
Located at 4315 La Branch St., #4, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $995/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The building features secured entry and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
6221 Richmond Ave. (Mid West)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 6221 Richmond Ave. It's listed for $991/month.
Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, an elevator and storage space. In the apartment, there's air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, high ceilings, a ceiling fan, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1420 Barker Cypress Road (Addicks Park Ten)
Finally, located at 1420 Barker Cypress Road, here's a 908-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $980/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a swimming pool. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)