REAL ESTATE

Ultra-rare historic Heights Victorian mansion lands on market for $2.28 million

Historic Heights mansion up for sale

HOUSTON, Texas --
One of the most iconic homes in Houston's Heights, a rare Victorian mansion built in 1892 and owned by beloved preservationist, Bart Truxillo, has hit the market.

"Everyone and their brother is trying to see it," says realtor Amy Lynch Kolflat, who posted the listing and was "dear friends" with Truxillo, who died suddenly last year of a brain aneurysm.

The home, located at 1802 Harvard St. and priced at $2.28 million, is a City of Houston landmark and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The five-bedroom property sits on a 21,120-square-foot corner lot and features a carriage house, guest house, a pool, and even basement living.

Another distinguishing feature is the aviary, which housed Truxillo's 50 finches, 20 doves, "and all those heirloom chickens," adds Kolflat with a laugh.

