Houston Cougars football head coach Dana Holgorsen has listed his contemporary mansion for sale.According to the listing, the 7,733-sqaure-foot home has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Built in 2013, the home features window flanked walls, a loft and a sundeck.The listing's pictures also showcase jerseys from Holgorsen's players at West Virginia who made the leap to the NFL, and a Red Bull can-shaped cooler for all of Holgorsen's energy needs.The house is listed for $2,950,000, making it the second-priciest crib in all of Morgantown.Holgorsen left the Mountaineers in January after eight seasons to sign a 5-year contract with the Coogs.