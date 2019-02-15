REAL ESTATE

UH head coach Dana Holgorsen's West Virginia mansion up for sale

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (KTRK) --
Houston Cougars football head coach Dana Holgorsen has listed his contemporary mansion for sale.

According to the listing, the 7,733-sqaure-foot home has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Built in 2013, the home features window flanked walls, a loft and a sundeck.

The listing's pictures also showcase jerseys from Holgorsen's players at West Virginia who made the leap to the NFL, and a Red Bull can-shaped cooler for all of Holgorsen's energy needs.

The house is listed for $2,950,000, making it the second-priciest crib in all of Morgantown.

Holgorsen left the Mountaineers in January after eight seasons to sign a 5-year contract with the Coogs.

