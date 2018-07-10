Houston homeowners who sold their digs in 2017 made a pretty penny, especially in one hot 'hood.According to a new report from Zillow, the Houston housing market was one of a few in the U.S. where sellers profited enough from selling their home to cover their next down payment.Last year, Houston-area homes sold for a median of $43,374 more than the original purchase price, a gain of 24.7 percent.Zillow says the current 20 percent down payment on a median-priced Houston home is $39,100, meaning sellers profited enough to afford their next down payment - and then some.