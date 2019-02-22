The cheapest apartment rentals in the Heights, explored

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,199, compared to a $1,215 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Heights, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
900 N. Durham Drive, #4541
First, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 900 N. Durham Drive, #4541, which is going for $830/month.
The apartment offers carpeting and wooden cabinetry. The building has a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
2121 Ella Blvd., #1703
Listed at $1,045/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2121 Ella Blvd., #1703.
The building boasts a swimming pool. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. Cat and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
2400 Hackett Drive
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 2400 Hackett Drive, is listed for $1,065/month for its 642 square feet of space.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a ceiling fan. The building offers outdoor space, on-site laundry, a fitness center, garage parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee
2424 E. T C Jester Blvd., #2251
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2424 E. T C Jester Blvd., #2251, which is going for $1,068/month.
In the apartment, anticipate carpeting and air conditioning. The building offers a swimming pool and a lounge. Pet owners inquire elsewhere: cats and dogs are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
1621 Heights Blvd.
Finally, over at 1621 Heights Blvd., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $1,085/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
