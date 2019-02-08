REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Midtown, explored

By Hoodline
Midtown is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Midtown look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Midtown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3920 Fannin St.






Listed at $875/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom , located at 3920 Fannin St., is 32.1 percent less than the $1,290/month median rent for a one bedroom in Midtown.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

Main St.






Then there's this 500-square-foot apartment at Main St., listed at $1,140/month.

In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, concrete flooring, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, on-site management and a lounge. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(See the listing here.)

2350 Bagby St.






Listed at $1,198/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2350 Bagby St.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, a swimming pool, concierge service, outdoor space, on-site laundry, a door person and a lounge. In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

2727 Brazos St.






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2727 Brazos St., is listed for $1,232/month for its 690 square feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and a ceiling fan. The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and an elevator. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee

(See the listing here.)

2401 Crawford St.






And finally, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2401 Crawford St. It's being listed for $1,289/month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and an elevator. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Here's the full listing.)
