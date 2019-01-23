The cheapest apartment rentals in Memorial, explored

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Memorial look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Memorial via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
846 Plainwood Drive
Listed at $949/month, this 702-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 846 Plainwood Drive.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, expect air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, recessed lighting, wooden cabinetry, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(Here's the listing.)
12500 Memorial Drive
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 12500 Memorial Drive, is listed for $950/month for its 661 square feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Building amenities include assigned parking and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee
(See the listing here.)
14505 Memorial Drive
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 14505 Memorial Drive, which is also going for $950/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and high ceilings. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(Check out the listing here.)
833 Wax Myrtle Lane, #A
Over at 833 Wax Myrtle Lane, #A, there's this 624-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, going for $950/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. The complex offers a swimming pool, outdoor space and assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(View the listing here.)
12600 Memorial Drive
Finally, listed at $955/month, this 654-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 12600 Memorial Drive.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Check out the complete listing here.)