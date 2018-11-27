REAL ESTATE

The cheapest apartment rentals in Houston, right now

503 El Dorado Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Houston look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Houston via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1303 Gears Road, #1487






Listed at $500/month, this studio apartment, located at 1303 Gears Road, #1487 in Greater Greenspoint , is 55.8 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Houston, which is currently estimated at around $1,130/month.

The unit comes with air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a dishwasher, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. The building offers a swimming pool. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

470 Maxey Road, #5164






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 470 Maxey Road, #5164, in Northshore, which is also going for $500/month.

In the apartment, anticipate air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. The complex boasts a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

3700 Watonga Blvd., #1550






Listed at $594/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3700 Watonga Blvd., #1550, in Central Northwest.

The apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. The complex boasts amenities like a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

503 El Dorado Blvd., #5160






To round things out, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 503 El Dorado Blvd., #5160, in Clear Lake. It's being listed for $595/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The complex offers outdoor space, a swimming pool and assigned parking. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

(Here's the full listing.)
