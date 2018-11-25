The cheapest apartment rentals in Houston, right now

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Houston via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1303 Gears Road, #1487
Listed at $500/month, this studio apartment, located at 1303 Gears Road, #1487, in Greater Greenspoint, is 54.5 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Houston, which is currently estimated at around $1,100/month.
The unit comes with air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, a dishwasher, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. The building offers a swimming pool. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
470 Maxey Road, #5164
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 470 Maxey Road, #5164, in Northshore, which is also going for $500/month.
In the apartment, anticipate air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. The complex boasts a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
3700 Watonga Blvd., #1550
Listed at $594/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3700 Watonga Blvd., #1550, in Central Northwest.
The apartment has air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a breakfast bar, a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and wooden cabinetry. The complex boasts amenities like a swimming pool and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
503 El Dorado Blvd., #5160
And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 503 El Dorado Blvd., #5160, in Clear Lake. It's being listed for $595/month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. The complex offers outdoor space, a swimming pool and assigned parking. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and offers limited transit options.
