The cheapest apartment rentals in Houston, explored | Hoodline

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Houston are hovering around $1,253. But how does the low-end pricing on a Houston rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

8430 Holiday Lane, #A






First up, here's a studio residence at 8430 Holiday Lane, #A, in the Greater Hobby Area, which, at 250 square feet, is going for $625/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, tiled flooring, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

2151 S. Kirkwood Road






Listed at $635/month, this 454-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 2151 S. Kirkwood Road in Briarforest.

The building features assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a lounge, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect a balcony, a walk-in closet, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

3131 Hayes Road, #5166






Over at 3131 Hayes Road, #5166, in Westchase, there's this studio apartment, going for $650/month.

The building provides amenities like a fitness center, a lounge and assigned parking. In the apartment, you can expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and ceiling fans. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

8715 Timberside Drive






And finally, there's this 350-square-foot studio at 8715 Timberside Drive in Braeswood Place. It's also being listed for $650/month.

In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. The building offers a community garden, outdoor space, on-site laundry facilities and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

