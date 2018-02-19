REAL ESTATE

The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, Right Now

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area are hovering around $1,215 (compared to a $1,123 average for Houston). So how does the low-end pricing on an Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

4510 Briar Hollow Pl., #C206




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4510 Briar Hollow Pl. (at E Briar Hollow Ln. & Briar Way), which, at 636-square-feet, is going for $970 / month. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, an elevator, on-site laundry and a residents lounge.

In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. (See the full listing here.)

2122 Mid Ln.




Listed at $1,160 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2122 Mid Ln. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Here's the listing.)

4569 River Oaks Blvd.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode, situated at 4569 River Oaks Blvd., is listed for $1,200 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and an elevator. (See the listing here.)
---

