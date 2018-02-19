The Cheapest Apartment Rentals In Afton Oaks / River Oaks Area, Right Now

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4510 Briar Hollow Pl., #C206
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4510 Briar Hollow Pl. (at E Briar Hollow Ln. & Briar Way), which, at 636-square-feet, is going for $970 / month. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, an elevator, on-site laundry and a residents lounge.
In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. (See the full listing here.)
2122 Mid Ln.
Listed at $1,160 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 2122 Mid Ln. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Both cats and dogs are allowed. (Here's the listing.)
4569 River Oaks Blvd.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode, situated at 4569 River Oaks Blvd., is listed for $1,200 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool, outdoor space and an elevator. (See the listing here.)
